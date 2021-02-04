Mahindra recalls 1,577 units of diesel Thar

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday said it’s recalling a batch of 1,577 units of its Thar diesel variants manufactured between September 7 and December 25, 2020, and will be undertaking “proactive inspection and replacement of camshaft.”

A machine setting error at the supplier’s plant, on specific dates, may have affected camshafts in some engines of the diesel Thar, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“In keeping with the company’s stringent quality standards and exercising abundant caution, Mahindra has proactively engaged in this limited recall and offered inspection and subsequent rectification, free of cost,” it added.

Thar customers will be individually contacted by the company, it said.

M&M had launched its SUV, the all-new Thar, at a price range of ₹9.80-13.75 lakh (ex-showroom), in October. The company had said in November that bookings for the model crossed the 20,000 mark within a month of its launch.