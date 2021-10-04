Mahindra Thar bookings cross 75,000 mark since launch

The newest edition of Mahindra Thar crossed 75,000 bookings as of October 2, just a year after the vehicle's launch last year in October. “It has breached the traditional boundaries set by off-roaders and invaded into the dreams of metro-based young, urban buyers who are looking for an authentic yet sophisticated SUV experience.” said a company statement.

Millennials account for over 40 per cent of bookings, of the new Thar. Almost 50 per cent of the bookings are for the automatic variant and 25 per cent of the total bookings are for the Petrol variant. The last generation Thar was available only with diesel engines and a manual gearbox option.

“Today, the All-New Thar is the largest selling 4WD vehicle in India. The sheer capability of the All-New Thar has been acknowledged in its reviews and through numerous awards. It has also forged a formidable community that loves to explore the impossible.” the release added