Malabar Gold & Diamonds has opened its biggest jewellery showroom in Kozhikode. The Artistry Store has come up at the site where Malabar Group originated three decades ago.

The Group has dedicated the showroom to customers who have placed their trust in the brand and transformed it into a world leader. It will be the world’s biggest jewellery showroom, covering an area of 1,10,000 sq ft, with five floors for shopping and three for parking.

The showroom has a dedicated wedding arena for the selection of ornaments for brides. A bespoke suit will enable customers to customise their choices. A privilege lounge, with personalised services, will be another feature of the showroom, to be run by specially trained staff.

The store will have experts who will brief customers on the sourcing, value and features of different gemstones. There will be a special pavilion to showcase precious and age-old diamonds, jewellery and antiques collected from across the world. The express billing counter, collection of light-weight ornaments, multi-level parking are added features of the store.

Similar Artistry Stores have been launched in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Delhi. Work is in progress to set up 20 more such stores in other cities in the country, M.P. Ahammed, Chairman, Malabar Group, said.

The group, at present, has showrooms in India, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the US. The Group plans to expand its footprint to the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa in the coming years, he added.

