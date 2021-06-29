Manali Petro’s FY21 profit grows five-fold to ₹193 cr

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd (MPL) reported a five-fold growth in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹193 crore for the year ended March 31, 2021 compared with ₹39 crore crore in the previous year, on the back of 36 per cent growth in revenue.
Its revenue stood at ₹935 crore for FY21 compared with ₹685 crore. Its EBITDA zoomed to ₹303 crore against ₹72 crore in 2019-20. Profit before tax was ₹257 crore compared to ₹45 crore
“MPL has been able to do a quick turnaround despite various pandemic related challenges. It has been the best ever annual performance for the company. The company is prepared to serve customers through continuous innovation and new product launches in the post-pandemic era. Our operations will continue to follow the precautions to ensure the health and safety of our employees, vendors and customers,” said Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – MPL and Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore.
For the quarter ended March 31, the company’s PAT zoomed to ₹92 crore (₹12 crore). Revenue grew 84 per cent at ₹337 crore compared with ₹183 crore.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s revenue crossed ₹1,000 crore mark and stood at ₹1,038 crore for FY21 compared with ₹816 crore in FY20. PAT stood at ₹201 crore for FY21 as against ₹47 crore in FY20.
Ravi, Managing Director of MPL and CEO, Petrochemicals Division of AM Group, attributed the feat to the international and domestic market conditions and lower import of the products into India.
The Board recommended a dividend of 30 per cent for 2020-21 (against the previous year’s 15 per cent).
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
On this day in 1936, the first practical helicopter, the Focke-Wulf FW 61, took its first flight piloted by ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...