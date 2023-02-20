Mangal Industries, an arm of the Amara Raja Group, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axiscades Technologies for collaboration.

The MoU, providing for collaboration in the areas of engineering, digital and manufacturing, was signed on Monday by Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director, Mangal Industries, and Arun Krishnamurthi, MD & CEO of Axiscades.

Mangal Industries serves a broad spectrum of industries with deep domain expertise in auto components, metal fabrication, tool works, storage solutions, and custom fabrication.

With this partnership with Axiscades, Mangal is geared up to address the digital engineering and manufacturing needs of global companies in the fields of aerospace, defense, medical and heavy engineering as well.

Globally, digital engineering is fundamentally changing the nature of ER&D (engineering research & development) spending, and driving its robust growth with the market size pegged at $1 trillion, according to a release,