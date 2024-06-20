Leading Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) manufacturer, Tilaknagar Industries (TI) has announced that its flagship brand, Mansion House Brandy, is the largest-selling brandy in India and the second-largest selling brandy in the world for the year 2023, according to ‘The Millionaires’ Club’ report released by international trade journal Drinks International.

Under the ‘Brandy & Cognac’ category rankings, Mansion House Brandy became the fourth fastest-growing brandy in the world, recording double-digit year-on-year (y-o-y) growth of 16.9 per cent in 2023. It achieved sales of 8.3 million cases in 2023, compared to 7.1 million cases in the same period the previous year.

The company’s other millionaire brand, Courrier Napoleon Brandy, reported a rise in sales to 1.6 million cases in 2023, achieving a 60 per cent increase in volume growth y-o-y. It became the world’s second-fastest-growing brandy and the third-fastest-growing spirits brand across all alco-bev categories globally. The brand now ranks as the seventh-largest-selling brand globally amongst brandies, according to the report.

Amit Dahanukar, Chairman and Managing Director of Tilaknagar Industries, said, “This accomplishment is a testament to our strategic success of growing as a brandy-first company. Led by brand innovation and the sales growth of our two millionaire brands, the company, in FY24, achieved a 16 per cent volume growth y-o-y in comparison to the overall IMFL industry growth of 2-3 per cent.”

The company’s growth was not only in the brandy-first southern States of Kerala and Puducherry, but also in the whisky-strong States of Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.

“With this performance, we have become the fastest-growing IMFL company in FY24 in the country for the second year in a row”, Dahanukar added.

In India, TI’s Mansion House Brandy became the eighth-largest-selling spirits brand across all categories. In 2023, Courrier Napoleon Brandy emerged as the third-largest-selling brandy in the country, as per the report.

“Our tenacious efforts towards innovation and premiumization especially in the brandy category have given notable thrust to our volume growth. Our brands have been recording robust double-digit growth every year and we are confident of taking this momentum forward,” said Ahmed Rahimtoola, Chief Marketing Officer, Tilaknagar Industries.

The list published by Drinks International comprises the world’s fastest-growing and highest-selling brands globally. ‘The Millionaires’ Club’ report is an annual listing featuring alcoholic beverage brands from around the world that register sales volumes of more than one million nine-liter cases.

