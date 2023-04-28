Mapmygenome, a preventive genomics company, launched a DNA-based test to provide personalised recommendations for skin and hair care products based on the individual’s unique genetic makeup.

Priced ₹6,999, the test - BeautyMap - claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, aims to help people achieve their beauty goals by understanding their genetic predispositions to 40 conditions related to skin and hair care such as acne, hair loss, sun damage, hydration, sleep habits, and vitamin levels, among others.

It will also include genetic counselling sessions with the board-certified genetic counsellors helping individuals interpret their results based on the report and make informed decisions about their personalised beauty regimen.

“We’re thrilled to introduce BeautyMap to the Indian consumers who are looking for a more scientific and customised approach to their skin and hair care,” Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome said on Friday.

The test is simple and non-invasive, requiring only a saliva sample. As part of MapMyGenome’s HarGharDna initiative, the test kit will be delivered directly to people’s homes.

The sample is then analysed in Hyderabad-based Mapmygenome’s state-of-the-art laboratory. The results are delivered to the individual in an easy-to-understand report that includes personalised recommendations for skincare and hair care products through a genetic counseling session.

