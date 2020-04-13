Mapmygenome launches Genomepatri Immunity report

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Mapmygenome, a personal genomics solutions company, has launched Genomepatri Immunity, a report which contains genetic risk factors for immune system diseases and some lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and other co-morbidities.
The report also covers how we respond to drugs that may be used during treatment.
“The report includes a person’s genetic response to a variety of drugs including anti-virals and anti-fungals, and levels of vitamins and minerals,” Anu Acharya, CEO, Mapmygenome, said.
“This is not a diagnostic test but we see a tremendous potential in prevention, early screening, and improving patient outcomes,” she added.
Stating that a good immune response is a key in defeating COVID-19, she said the Genomepatri Immunity report will help people fight COVID-19 and other diseases better.
Carriers of certain genetic variants are more likely to suffer from severe coronavirus infection.
“This report helps individuals in self-isolation watch out for the earliest presenting symptoms if exposed to the virus,” she said.
Doctors can identify patients at risk for cytokine storms and use the pharmacogenomics information to devise personalised treatment plans, she said in a statement on Monday.
