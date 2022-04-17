Market share will grow once semiconductor issue ends: Maruti Suzuki India chief

Hisashi Takeuchi, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of passenger car market leader Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), has said that even though competition is strong from all sides, there is a room for everybody, and is not worried about a drop in its market share.

In an exclusive interview to BusinessLine, Takeuchi said the company will regain its market share of more than 50 per cent once the semiconductor supply resumes , as it has a line-up of products with a current back order of more than 2.70 lakh vehicles.

MSIL’s market share had dropped to 43 per cent in last financial year from 47 per cent the previous fiscal year.

“We have a back order of 2.70 lakh units, and if there is some recovery in semiconductor shortage, we can deliver these vehicles quickly, which will help our sales and market share grow. India has a big growth potential for Suzuki Motor (Japan)... of course 50 per cent is good but even in 40 per cent, the growth is huge,” Takeuchi said.

From that sense India is and will be most important market for Suzuki Motors, he said.

On the electric vehicles (EV) that the company aims to launch in 2025, he said MSIL will launch more products in the coming years and will also export. . However, he added that to make a ₹8-10 lakh EV will be impossible currently.