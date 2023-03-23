Mars Wrigley India, a confectionery major, has elevated Kalpesh Parmar, who is the Country General Manager of India, to the position of General Manager of Mars Wrigley Asia. In his new role, Parmar will be overseeing 20 markets of the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio.

Tamar Kadry

Meanwhile, Tamar Kadry has been appointed as the new Country General Manager of India. He is currently the Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region Mars Wrigley, and was formerly the CFO of GEM.

Parmar has been spearheading Mars Wrigley India for the past three years. “Kalpesh has been promoted to lead the company’s Asia business with immediate effect. In his new role, he will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets, as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong,” the company said in a statement.

“Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength, and I am fortunate to have been a part of its Purpose-led growth culture. Guided by Mars’ Five Principles and led by a highly capable leadership team and exceptional talent, the business turned around marking double-digit growth. I am delighted to hand over the reins to my dear friend and colleague Tamer Kadry, a long-time Mars Associate, who I am confident will take the business to greater heights,” Parmar stated.

Kadry has spent more than two decades in Mars Incorporated and has worked across Europe, CIS, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). “India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars, and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments. I am looking forward to inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our Indian consumers and shoppers with our iconic global brands, and for our communities,” Kadry said in a statement.

Both Parmar and Kadry are currently transitioning into their respective roles, the company added.

