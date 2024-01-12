Mars Wrigley, the chocolate and confectionary segment of Mars Incorporated in India, has appointed Nikhil Rao as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In this key leadership position, Rao will steer the marketing vision, spearhead strategic initiatives, and direct the end-to-end execution of the company’s portfolio strategy in India, the company added. He will be based in the Gurgaon corporate office and will report to Tamer Kadry, Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India.

“The India business is on a growth trajectory, and our constant endeavor has been to drive relevance, be consumer-focused and agile. Nikhil will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Mars Wrigley India continues innovating in the face of new and dynamic competition and ever-evolving consumer trends. His wealth of knowledge and experience will be instrumental in shaping and executing our long-term growth plans for India,” said Kadry, in a statement.

Rao joins Mars Wrigley India from Mondelez where he was the Vice-President - Marketing for Mondelez Southeast Asia (SEA). With a career spanning nearly 25 years, he has held global, Regional, and Local BU roles in Sales and Marketing during his tenure across Cadbury/Kraft/Mondelez, the statement added. He is an alumnus of IIT, Madras, and IIM, Calcutta.

“Mars Wrigley India is one of the fastest-growing business units for Mars, presenting an immense opportunity to shape the strategy further and drive the iconic brands and their execution to best-in-class levels. I look forward to embarking on this journey with an incredible team of passionate Associates at a time when both Mars and India are poised for the next phase of growth,” added Rao.