Marsh India completes acquisition of JLT Independent

Marsh India, on Thursday, said it has completed the acquisition of the insurance broking operations of JLT Independent Insurance Broking.

The two companies had earlier got approval for the transaction from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

“The transaction follows the acquisition of JLT Group by Marsh & McLennan Companies on April 1, 2019,” Marsh India said in a statement, adding that it will also help strengthen its position in the country.

“It builds on the business’s expansion in fast-growing market segments such as employee benefits, and other specialities and will enable Marsh India to deliver enhanced services and solutions to more than 5000 clients from across 17 offices in India,” it further said.