Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has launched an upgraded version of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry priced between ₹5.15 lakh and ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The 1.2 litre petrol powered variants are priced at ₹5.15 lakh and ₹5.30 lakh, while the CNG trims are tagged at ₹6.15 lakh and ₹6.30 lakh respectively.

The new engine (1.2 litre) is mated to an upgraded five-speed manual transmission, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

"The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success," MSI Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016, he added.

MSI sells the model through its 370 outlets spread across over 270 cities. Back in 2019, MSI informed that the company sold over 50,000 units of Super Carry in three years of launch.

