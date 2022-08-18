Maruti Suzuki launches all-new Alto K10 at ₹4 lakh

The country's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday launched the all-new Alto K10 priced between ₹4 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

"As a market leader, we need to keep the hatchback segment energised with exciting products. This brings me to our latest offering the all-new Alto K10. Brand Alto has been the number one selling car for the 16 consecutive years till 2020. Even in the last fiscal, Alto was the fourth best-selling model. By July 2022, Alto had over 43.3 lakh happy customers in India," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said here at the launch.

The all-new Alto K10 is a result of the company's efforts to bring in a value-packed small car for today’s young and progressive Indian customers.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi with Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava (R) and Chief Technical Officer CV Raman (L) at the launch of the new Alto K10, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

Bookings and features

MSIL said that the company has received bookings of 200 per day of the new Alto, more of the top variants -- the VXi and the VXi+, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) at the company said.

Powered by the next-gen K-Series 1.0L dual jet, dual VVT engine, the all-new Alto K10 delivers 49kW (66.62PS)@5500rpm of peak power and 89Nm@3500rpm of max torque, MSIL said.

This peppy, lively and efficient K-series 1.0L engine would provide fuel-efficiency of 24.90 km/litre for auto gear shift and 24.39 km/l for manual transmission, the company added.