Maruti Suzuki launches all-new Alto K10 at ₹4 lakh

The country's largest passenger car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday launched the all-new Alto K10 priced between ₹4 lakh and ₹5.83 lakh (ex-showroom).
"As a market leader, we need to keep the hatchback segment energised with exciting products. This brings me to our latest offering the all-new Alto K10. Brand Alto has been the number one selling car for the 16 consecutive years till 2020. Even in the last fiscal, Alto was the fourth best-selling model. By July 2022, Alto had over 43.3 lakh happy customers in India," Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said here at the launch.
The all-new Alto K10 is a result of the company's efforts to bring in a value-packed small car for today’s young and progressive Indian customers.
Bookings and features
MSIL said that the company has received bookings of 200 per day of the new Alto, more of the top variants -- the VXi and the VXi+, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) at the company said.
Powered by the next-gen K-Series 1.0L dual jet, dual VVT engine, the all-new Alto K10 delivers 49kW (66.62PS)@5500rpm of peak power and 89Nm@3500rpm of max torque, MSIL said.
This peppy, lively and efficient K-series 1.0L engine would provide fuel-efficiency of 24.90 km/litre for auto gear shift and 24.39 km/l for manual transmission, the company added.
