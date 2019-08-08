Maruti Suzuki launches BS-VI compliant Ertiga, price starts at Rs 7.55 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday launched BS-VI compliant of its urban multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Ertiga priced at Rs.7.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The BSVI next-gen Ertiga petrol comes nearly seven months before the implementation date of BSVI regulations.

With the introduction of BSVI petrol option in Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki has the largest offering of BSVI compliant models – Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, MSIL said in a statement.

“At Maruti Suzuki, we remain committed to sustainable mobility. With the new BSVI compliant petrol engines, much ahead of the government deadline, we reinforce our commitment towards a cleaner environment. The BSVI petrol vehicles will have a substantial reduction in emissions thus contributing to a safer and cleaner environment," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said.

Over 70,000 units of next-gen Ertiga are being sold since launch in November 2018. This is a 63 per cent growth compared to the same months in the previous year. With an average monthly sale of over 8,300 units, the Ertiga is India’s best-selling MPV.

The BSVI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25 per cent in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions.