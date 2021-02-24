Maruti Suzuki launches new Swift

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday launched the all-new Swift 2021, priced between ₹ 5.73 lakh and ₹ 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new Swift has been engineered to further excite the customer with an advanced powertrain, appealing dual tone exterior and new features, the company said.

“Since its launch in 2005, Swift has revolutionised the premium hatchback segment in India. Swift with its sporty performance, upright stance and unmistakable road presence emphasises individuality that stands out from the crowd. This ‘coming of the age’ car was designed keeping in mind the evolved preferences of the modern day customer," Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), MSIL said.

Over the years, Swift has garnered nearly 2.4 million customers, he said.

"The new Swift takes this legacy a notch higher with a new powerful K-series engine, sportier dual tone exterior, best-in-class fuel efficiency and enhanced safety features,” Srivastava added.

The new Swift would give a fuel efficiency of 23.20 km/l in manual transmissoon and 23.76 km/l in automatic gear shift, the company said.

The new K-series engine also offers an increased power output of 66KW@6000rpm to further exhilarate the drive experience, it added.