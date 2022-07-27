Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,036 crore

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 475 crore in the Covid-hit April-June quarter of the last fiscal.
Its net sales rose to Rs 26,512 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 17,776 crore in the same period of 2021-22.
Published on
July 27, 2022
