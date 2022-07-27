hamburger

Maruti Suzuki Q1 net profit jumps over two-fold to Rs 1,036 crore

PTI | New Delhi, July 27 | Updated on: Jul 27, 2022

Net sales rose to Rs 26,512 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 17,776 crore in the same period last year

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,036 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The auto major had posted a net profit of Rs 475 crore in the Covid-hit April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Its net sales rose to Rs 26,512 crore in the June quarter, compared to Rs 17,776 crore in the same period of 2021-22.

Published on July 27, 2022
