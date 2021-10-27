Maruti Suzuki Q2 net down 66 per cent y-o-y at ₹487 crore

Country’s largest passenger vehicles maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday has reported a decline of 66 per cent year-on-year (y-oy) in its net profit to ₹487 crore for the second quarter ended September, against ₹1,419 crore in the corresponding period last year.

However, consolidated total revenue of the quarter grew by 10 per cent y-o-y to ₹20,551 crore as against ₹18,755 crore in the same period last year.

“The most notable aspect this year was a record growth in exports. Export sales were the highest ever in the company’s history and the figures of the first half this year exceeded the full year sales of last year,” the company said.

The company sold a total of 3,79,541 units of vehicles during the July-September quarter constrained by a global shortage in the supply of electronic components.

Sales in the domestic market stood at 3,20,133 units and exports were at 59,408 units, the highest ever in any quarter, MSIL said. During the same period previous year, the company clocked a total sale of 3,93,130 units, including 3,70,619 units in domestic market and 22,511 units in the export market.

An estimated 1,16,000 vehicles could not be produced owing to the electronics component shortage, mostly corresponding to domestic models. The company had more than two-lakh pending customer orders at the end of the quarter, for which the company is making all efforts to expedite deliveries, it said.