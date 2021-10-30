Maruti Suzuki sees adverse impact in production in November due to chip shortage

Company's largest passenger car maker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Saturday said production at its plants in Haryana, will be impacted in November due to the shortage in semiconductor supply.

The company said its contract manufacturing company Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat, will also be impacted because of the same problem.

"Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of November in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, SMG in Gujarat," the company said in a BSE filing.

"Though the situation is quite dynamic, it is currently estimated that the total vehicle production volume across both locations could be around 85 per cent of normal production," MSIL added.

The company had limited its productions during last month also, wherein it saw a decline of 51 per cent in its production cycle.