Greater Noida Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) unveiled two new SUVs, the Fronx and Jimny, on Thursday, for both new-age SUV lovers as well as passionate off-roaders.

Featuring high-end powertrain technologies and the best of Suzuki’s SUV lineage, both the Fronx and Jimny will further strengthen MSIL’s robust SUV line-up, the company said.

The sporty compact SUV Fronx will introduce a new design trend in the SUV segment. With its fresh design, spirited performance, advanced technology, and safety features, the Fronx will bring a new dimension to the segment, it said.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited legendary off-roader Jimny will attract passionate and professional off-roaders and SUV customers alike. Originally launched in global markets in 1970, the Jimny is powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology.

MSIL started bookings for both SUVs on Thursday, and the vehicles will be launched in the first quarter of the next financial year. They will be sold through Maruti’s Nexa channel.

“We are delighted to present two new SUVs today: the new sporty compact SUV Fronx, which will set the trend for new SUVs in the country, and the much-awaited Jimny, with its legendary off-road prowess offering an authentic motoring experience, both on and off-road. I am confident that both Fronx and Jimny will be greeted with the same enthusiasm as our much-loved SUVs, the Grand Vitara and Brezza,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

Fronx, conceptualised, designed, and developed in India for young aspirational car buyers, pioneers the “Shape of New” in compact SUVs in the country. It is aimed at young trailblazers who want to stand out and set the trend with their unique choices.

The Fronx will come with multiple powertrain options meeting different customer requirements. Customers will be able to choose the all-new 1.0L K-series Turbo Boosterjet Direct Injection engine for the first time, featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology.

It will be available with a choice of a 5-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Customers can also choose an advanced 1.2L K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine that offers Idle Start Stop technology and 5-speed manual and AGS transmission options.

Similarly, Jimny is powered by the proven K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology and optimised torque delivery, with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options, the company added.