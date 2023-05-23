Backer of Razorpay and Ola, Matrix Partners India, has raised $518 million for its new India fund and is targeting to raise another $7 million, according to a SEC filing.

Last year, Matrix Partners India announced a $450 million fourth India fund in a filing. The fund target is now being extended to $525 million. Matrix Partners India raised over $300 million in its third fund in 2019. Prior to this, the firm’s $300 million second fund was raised in 2011 and later topped up with another $110 million in 2016.

Matrix Partners India, a franchise of US-based Matrix Partners, has over $1 billion under management across 100 investments in India. Started in 2006, Matrix Partners India invests in a variety of sectors such as consumer technology, B2B, enterprise, and fintech, among others.

This development follows Sequoia India and Southeast Asia announcing a $2.85 billion fund. Out of this corpus, $2 billion will be invested in India across two funds, and the remaining $850 million is for Southeast Asia. Similarly, Elevation Capital raised its largest India fund of $670 million to invest in sectors like consumer internet, fintech, SaaS, etc. Accel also announced a $650 million fund to invest in India and Southeast Asian start-ups.

Interestingly, the Indian start-up ecosystem is battling a funding crunch, leading even well-funded companies to lay off employees and cut costs. Some early-stage start-ups have also shut down in the as fund raising became a challenge.

Matrix Partners did not respond to a businessline query until the time of press. TechCrunch was the first to report this development.