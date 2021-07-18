Mbed Care offers automatic electric bed for rent

Mbed Care, a one-stop solution centre for electric hospital beds, wheelchairs and other mobility requirements, has launched automatic electric beds on rent for bedridden patients and those facing age related issues at a daily rent of Rs 199.

“An important feature of the bed is that the patient can adjust its height and raise the head portion up to 90 degree without anyone’s support using a remote. Besides, a remote has been provided on the bed for caretakers of the patients,” said John Nissi Eipe, Managing Director, Mbed Care.

He added that the bed can be moved in any direction as its four wheels can be rotated in 360 degree. Apart from it, a table that can be used for various purposes has also been provided with the bed. The side table, which the patient can easily lift, could be used for eating food and reading. The table also has a drawer for storing medicines and other items. The most modern bed, which can be highly beneficial for bedridden patients, is available for 24 hours, according to the company.

By launching the rental service, Kochi-based company aims to make electric beds available at a lower rate for people taking care of patients at home and clinics and hospitals.

Along with beds, patients who are finding it difficult to walk can chose different mobility aids; ranging from the modern walking stick, sophisticated walker to a shower bench.