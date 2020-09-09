MediaTek partners with VVDN to offer new range of AIoT devices

Fabless semiconductor company MediaTek on Wednesday said it has collaborated with VVDN Technologies, a product engineering, cloud and manufacturing company in India, to offer a new range of MediaTek artificial intelligence of things (AIoT) solutions for home and office use.

As a part of the partnership, smart devices powered by MediaTek will be rolled out in India in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said during the first virtual chapter of the MediaTek Technology Diaries Knowledge Forum.

MediaTek and VVDN will work closely to design, develop and manufacture innovative and new-age AIoT solutions, including camera solutions, home automation solutions, and voice assistant devices/smart speakers.

Collaborating with local talent

MediaTek also committed to enabling the Indian smart devices ecosystem and boosting 5G capabilities to make great technology available and accessible to everyone, at the interactive session.

“We are keen to enable the ‘Make in India’ narrative by collaborating with indigenous device makers like VVDN Technologies to create smart solutions in India, targeted at both Indian and global consumers,” said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

MediaTek leads the market in chipset technology for smartphones, smart TVs, voice-assistant devices (VADs), Android tablets, feature phones and more. India remains a key growth market for us, both in terms of business value proposition and talent pool, he said.

While smartphones and tablets contribute about 43-48 per cent of the company’s revenue, 28-33 per cent of the revenue pie comprises VADs, AIoT, power management, connectivity solutions such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, the company said.

The remaining 20-25 per cent of the revenue is led by smart-home and other categories which include digital TVs, DVD players, pptical storage and feature phones, it said.

MediaTek has two R&D centres in India — one each in Noida and Bengaluru.