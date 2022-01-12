Medical cold-chain player B Medical System starts Mundra plant

Luxembourg-headquartered medical cold-chain solutions provider B Medical Systems, through its Indian arm, B Medical Systems India, inaugurated its new India manufacturing site at Mundra in Gujarat.

The facility in Mundra is the company’s first-ever manufacturing facility outside Europe, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The facility is built with an investment of over ₹100 crore and has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units of medical cold chain products such as vaccine refrigerators, freezers, and transport boxes, which can also be quickly scaled up based on demand.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Parshottam Rupala unveiled the first made in India multi-mode vaccine refrigerator/freezer and/or ice-pack freezer unit of B Medical Systems.

The products from B Medical Systems is believed to play a big role in enhancing India's National Animal Disease Control Program.

"I extend my commendation to the Prime Ministers of India and Luxembourg whose visionary leadership has culminated into the launch of this bilateral project, which will not only save millions of human lives but also animal lives. It will not only meet the demands of the human healthcare ecosystem but also the animal healthcare ecosystem," said Rupala.

Inauguration

The factory was inaugurated by Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to India, Peggy Frantzen in the presence of Rakshit Shah, Executive Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, Naveen Thacker, President, International Pediatric Association, Upendra S. Kinjawadekar (President Elect -2022, Indian Association of Pediatrics) and Bakul Parekh, (President – 2020, Indian Academy of Pediatrics).

"Today, we have found our second home in Mundra, within the premises of the Adani Group. Our journey in India has been a flawless experience," said Luc Provost, CEO of B Medical Systems in his message for the occasion.

"We are bringing state-of-the-art technology and innovations that will deliver a reliable medical cold chain across every part of the country. The opening of this facility is a testament to our commitment to the Govt of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and our vision is to make India the vaccine cold chain capital of the world," said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India.

The company has employed majority of women workforce at the facility. B Medical Systems India was set up in India in 2021 Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the company to set up a production facility in India to support the country’s immunization efforts following the virtual bi-lateral summit between India and Luxembourg on the November 19, 2020.