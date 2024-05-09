Eyeing the growth potential in India’s wet wips market, Medicare Hygiene Ltd — an Ahmedabad-based entity engaged in manufacturing medical bandages and surgical non-woven disposable products — forayed into the cosmetic segment with the launch of the Earthika brand of wet wipes.

“After three months of our launch, we expect to sell close to 1 lakh packets of facial wet-wipes. We will start with the Gujarat market and then extend to other parts of the country. Currently, the wet-wipes market in India is about ₹744 crore and this is expected to grow annually by 18.38 percent and reach ₹2,155 crore by 2027,” said Jay Sachchade, Director (Sales and Marketing), Medicare Hygiene Ltd, which has its manufacturing unit at Bavla near Ahmedabad

“The industry we are part of is growing at a CAGR of 4 per cent, so we wanted to venture into this product category to boost our revenues. Secondly, we also observed that there were no specific brand preferences with regard to facial wet wipes, and there is a chance to make inroads into this segment,” Sachchade said, adding that the company is expected to churn out ₹100 crore of revenues this year.

The company said it also plans to extend the product line by introducing wipes for removing makeup and nail polish. “There is market is currently nascent, and there is an opportunity to make inroads,” he added.