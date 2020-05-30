Medicines and food are the most ordered items in India: Survey

Shiprocket, a tech-enabled logistics aggregator for D2C sellers, recently revealed insights into the shipment trends in April 2020 amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

While the government had permitted the shipment of essential goods, Shiprocket disclosed that medicines (80 per cent) and groceries (16 per cent) were the most popular categories in terms of shipments during the month.

Another interesting category that came out in this report was the demand for pet care products with 0.06 per cent demand.

With a sample size of 1,931 sellers, the report states that metro cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore clocked the highest number of pickups and deliveries, followed by Hyderabad and Gurgaon.

Further, it was revealed that 11 per cent of the shipments containing non-essential items were stuck in transit at hubs during this period.

Observations

Speaking on the report, Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket, said “Since the commencement of the lockdown, the logistics sector has been playing a key role in ensuring minimal disruption of supply chains for businesses offering essential goods. At Shiprocket, we are playing our part by supporting businesses that are facing the impact of the lockdown through our tech-enabled services.”said an official statement

He further added: “Now that the government has greenlit the delivery of non-essential goods in several areas, we are looking forward to businesses picking up the pace and resuming their growth trajectories, providing a fillip to the logistics space as well. ”

With 17,229 pin codes accessible for essential good delivery during the lockdown across India, Shiprocket’s data has been mapped across the 1,931 sellers who were active for shipping essential goods on the platform post document and pin code verification.

It is noteworthy that the number of sellers active during the lockdown was only 7 per cent of those operating in the pre-Covid period. Delivery partners such as Delhivery, Shadowfax, and Dunzo have