E-commerce marketplace Meesho has announced the creation of over 5 lakh seasonal job opportunities within its seller and logistics network to meet the growing demand anticipated during the upcoming festival season. This marks a 50 per cent increase in seasonal job opportunities compared to what the company generated last year.

The platform aims to enable approximately 2 lakh job opportunities through its partnership with third-party logistics players such as Ecom Express, DTDC, Elastic Run, Loadshare, Delhivery, Shadowfax, and Xpressbees, among others.

Over 60 per cent of these opportunities will be in Tier-3 and Tier-4 regions. The roles will primarily encompass first-mile and delivery associates responsible for tasks such as delivery picking, sorting, loading, unloading, and return inspections, said the e-commerce player.

Hiring more

In addition, sellers on the platform are expected to hire more than 3 lakh seasonal workers to meet the surging customer demand during the festival season. These seasonal workers will assist sellers in various capacities, including manufacturing, packaging, and sorting.

Over 80 per cent sellers are planning to introduce new products and venture into new categories such as fashion accessories and festive decor.

“The creation of these opportunities is focused on enhancing the overall customer experience during the festive season and is in line with our founding mission of empowering countless small businesses and customers. It serves as a clear testament to our steadfast commitment to elevating the festive season experience for all our stakeholders,” said Sourabh Pandey, CXO, Fulfilment and Experience, Meesho.

To prepare for the increased demand, more than 30 per cent of Meesho’s sellers are investing in additional storage space for their inventory.

The festival season is expected to offer significant growth opportunities, particularly in Tier-3 and Tier-4 regions. Abhishek Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Shadowfax, highlighted the company’s investments in large pickup centers in cities like Lucknow, Surat, Ludhiana and Sagar. He predicted that the festival season could create up to 500,000 jobs and earning opportunities, with 70 per cent of these jobs originating from seller networks, representing a unique development in India.