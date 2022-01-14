Megha Engineering and Infrastructures submits highest number of bids for CDG projects

×

MEIL placed the highest bids for 15 geographical areas

Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) has emerged the successful bidder for the highest number of geographical areas (GA) in the latest round of auction for City Gas Distribution (CGD) projects, helping the company to expand in an area it entered recently.

MEIL placed the highest bids for 15 geographical areas out of the 65 GA’s put to tender by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), official sources said.

The successful bidders will have to construct city gate station or mother stations, lay the main pipeline, distribution pipeline and install CNG stations.

CGD seeks to supply Piped Natural Gas (PNG) for households and industries (for domestic or industrial consumption) and also Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) used as fuel for vehicles and automobile industry.

MEIL was awarded three geographical areas in Tumkur and Belgaum (Karnataka), Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) and Nalgonda, Warangal, Ranga Reddy, and Khammam (Telangana), in the tenth round of bidding for CGD.

In an earlier round, MEIL won seven geographical areas.

Some 32 CNG stations have become operational in three states under the brand Megha Gas.