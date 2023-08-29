Tiger Global-backed ﻿Mensa Brands﻿ is foraying into the UAE’s e-commerce space. The company will launch brands including ﻿Villain﻿, Pebble and Folkulture on ﻿Amazon﻿ UAE and ecommerce platform noon. It will also launch the peanut butter brand ﻿MyFitness﻿, which falls under Mensa’s FMCG portfolio, on ﻿Talabat﻿ and noon Minutes.

“Expanding our footprint to the UAE is more than just a geographical move; it’s about sharing the essence of our brands with the world. Looking ahead, we’re setting our sights on introducing our fashion brands to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia across all platforms, embracing new horizons and extending our connection with audiences in diverse markets,” said Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands.

Villain, known for its men’s lifestyle essentials, will offer a diverse collection of perfumes, personal care products, and lifestyle accessories to the UAE audience. Pebble will showcase avant-garde electronics and Folkulture for cultural heritage and craftsmanship. While, MyFitness peanut butter, recently launched on Talabat, provides nutritious offerings.

Founded in 2021, Mensa Brands is ‘house of brands’ and has acquired several direct-to-consumer brands. It has acquired 25 brands till date. The company also raised a ₹300 crore debt round from TradeCred in March 2023.

Ananth Narayanan had earlier told told businessline that the company is now looking to acquire bigger brands with revenues in the range of ₹50 crore to ₹200 crore.

