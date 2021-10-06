Mensa Brands invests in 10 digital brands

House of brands firm Mensa Brands has acquired majority stake in 10 digital-first businesses across fashion, home and beauty sector.

Following this partnership, the founders of the 10 brands, along with their teams, will become part of Mensa. The brands joining Mensa include designer sarees brand, Karagiri; traditional and contemporary jewellery brand, Priyaasi; men’s casual wear brand Dennis, Lingo; women’s ethnic wear brand, Ishin; affordable men’s casualwear brand, Hubberholme; women’s ethnic wear brand, Anubhutee; smart home-device company, Helea; and men’s personal care company, Villain. The company did not disclose the other two brands.

Mensa's vision is to partner and invest in digital-first brands and scale them exponentially. Over the next three years, Mensa will acquire over 50 brands across categories including home, garden, apparel, personal care, and beauty.

Talking about how Mensa adds value to these brands, Ananth Narayanan, Founder and CEO of Mensa Brands, told BusinessLine, “We bring a lot of expertise on building and marketing brands, second area we add value is by investing in technology and data science, and third area is operations which is to invest in supply chain and inventory.”

Narayanan added that while all these brands have their own distinct brand identities and design sensibilities, there will be portfolio synergies in terms of buying media, use of technology platform, warehouse management system and so on.

Mensa’s portfolio (the first 10 brands) is said to be currently growing between 70 per cent and 80 per cent y-o-y. The brands pan across 5 cities and serve millions of customers in India and around the world.

Mensa partners with brands that have a revenue between $1 million and $10 million. It targets digital-first brands operating in different categories, including fashion and apparel, home and garden, beauty and personal care, food, and others. The company claims to close end-to-end acquisitions within 4-6 weeks.

Mensa believes that e-commerce in India is at the inflection point of non-linear growth and that we can build global brands from India. Mensa has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram and plans to scale its team, hiring across growth, product, finance among others.

The team is led by Founder and CEO, Ananth Narayanan, who was previously the CEO of Myntra and Medlife and a Senior Partner at McKinsey & Company. Mensa is backed by marquee global investors including Accel Partners, Falcon Edge Capital, Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global Management. It has also secured debt financing from Alteria Capital, InnoVen Capital and Stride Ventures.