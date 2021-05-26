Mentoria raises ₹1.5 crore in pre-Series A round

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
Mentoria, a Mumbai-based career discovery platform, has raised ₹1.5 crore funding in a pre-Series A round from Indian Angel Network (IAN). The round also saw participation from marquee investors, including Jayant Mehrotra, who recently retired as Lodha Group Chief Financial Officer, and HealthStart India Chairman, Pradeep Jaisingh.
The start-up will use the fresh funds to scale up its technology and product, marketing efforts and build career communities on the platform.
Mentoria’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nikhar Arora, said: “Most students, in India and globally, end up in courses and careers they will later detest or be sub-optimal in. We believe that India’s potential demographic dividend might turn into a disaster if square pegs continue being forced into round holes. No amount of skill development or education can solve the problem of people choosing the wrong career or education path.”
“So, through Mentoria, we are on a quest to transform India and, eventually, the world by enabling millions of people to make informed and ideal career decisions. We intend to create a platform that is the Google of Careers, and we are glad to receive support from IAN and marquee investors who have become a part of our journey,” he added.
The start-up has so far enabled over 81,000 students and working professionals, 50 corporates, including Axis Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Technology Services, and 50 schools to become career-ready.
