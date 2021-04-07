Mercedes-Benz India Q1 sales grow 34% YoY

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Country’s largest luxury car seller Mercedes-Benz India on Wednesday said it has sold 3,193 units in the January-March period, hinting at a strong recovery ahead.
The company recorded a growth of 34 per cent over the first quarter of 2020 (2,386 units) buoyed by a strong January and February sales which remained at pre-Covid levels, and also due to the recovery in March sales, which was impacted by the pandemic last year, the company said in a statement.
Volume models of Mercedes-Benz India, including the A-Class Limousine, C-Class, E-Class sedans and GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs, are having very high customer demand, it said.
“The 2021 has begun on a strong note for us as we look for substantial sales recovery this year. The first quarter 2021 sales momentum combined with the growing availability of volume models, will create a strong base for further recovery in coming quarters. Our first quarter performance makes us confident that this growth momentum can be continued in the coming months as well,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.
The sedan portfolio continues its strong show with 53 per cent penetration in total sales followed by the SUV penetration, he said.
“With a solid order bank for most of our volume models extending into months, we are very confident of driving growth back in the coming months. We, hence, start the second quarter with a positive outlook buoyed by the growing availability of our newly introduced models, combined with the market debut of some of the most awaited products that will redefine the luxury segment completely, he added.
