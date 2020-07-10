Companies

Mercedes-Benz India sells 2,948 units in Jan-June

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 10, 2020 Published on July 10, 2020

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India   -  BL

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said that it has sold 2,948 units between January and June period.

The company clocked this sales despite facing ongoing market challenges influenced strongly by the Covid-19 pandemic, it said.

The June sales, however, showed first signs of a gradual recovery buoyed by a rejuvenated SUV portfolio, the company said.

“We remain cautiously optimistic as we gradually ramp up our sales amidst the prevalent market challenges triggered by the pandemic. We are glad to witness a slow movement from previous months and we expect this trend to gather momentum,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

However, recovery will be slow and currently the company expects customer sentiments to revive going forward, though the market conditions would continue to remain challenging, he said.

“Run-out of some of the key BS4 volume models and also Covid-19 related restrictions lead to sales challenges in H1. However, we will further grow our product portfolio in the next couple of months,” he said, adding that the availability of BS6 volume models, launch of new models combined with an expected revival of customer sentiments should help create demand.

Highlighting the importance of digital sales platforms, Schwenk said under the #MercFromHome campaign have been receiving strong customer traction ever since its launch and online sales focus continue to be the ‘New Normal’.

Published on July 10, 2020
sales
luxury cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Lakshmi Mittal gifts £3.5 m to Oxford University for vaccinology research