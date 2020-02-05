Mercedes-Benz launches AMG model priced at ₹2.42 crore

Flight jargon
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
Mercedes-Benz India, the country’s top luxury brand, unveiled three new products at the Auto Expo.
As the company said its brand motto for 2020 would be “Restless for tomorrow”, it officially launched what it calls the fastest AMG –GT 63 S AMG at an all India price of ₹2.42 crore (ex-showroom), it also unveiled AMG A 35 limousine and its new GLA SUV.
Bookings for AMG A 35 limousine and new GLA SUV also opened on Wednesday. AMG A 35 limousine will be launched in June this year, while new GLA will hit the market in October.
The GT 63 S AMG, four-door coupe has a 4-litre engine with outputs ranging from 320 kw (435 hp) to 470 kw (639 hp). The car can hit 0-100 km in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 315 km per hour.
The A-Class Limousine will be priced at about ₹40 lakh, while the all-new GLA will carry a price tag of ₹43 lakh.
"The year 2019 was full of challenges and learnings for the company but was also a year of success as we ended Q4 with the best quarterly sales. With the new range of products, we aim for another year as No.1 luxury car maker in India,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
The production version of EQC, an all-electric vehicle and the first EV for India by Mercedes-Benz, will be introduced in April this year.
Mercedes said that for every booking and every month of wait for the A-Class limousine and new GLA, the company would fund the education of children through its collaboration with Laureus Sports for Good foundation in India.
Unruly passenger: A passenger who fails to respect the rules of conduct at an airport or on board an aircraft ...
It’s been a long time coming. Xiaomi’s Poco F1 was launched way back in August 2018 and for a while was the ...
Samsung Galaxy A51 has many specs in common with other phones, but Samsung has also brought in features that ...
An innovative speaker that practically puts you into the sound and music
Adding tax-deferred instruments, investing to get inflation-adjusted returns and generating additional income ...
The purpose of insurance is to mitigate risks that individuals and companies face. This objective has never ...
The stock of Intellect Design Arena gained 4.2 per cent on Tuesday, resuming its short-term uptrend. Investors ...
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...