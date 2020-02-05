Mercedes-Benz launches AMG model priced at ₹2.42 crore

Mercedes-Benz India, the country’s top luxury brand, unveiled three new products at the Auto Expo.

As the company said its brand motto for 2020 would be “Restless for tomorrow”, it officially launched what it calls the fastest AMG –GT 63 S AMG at an all India price of ₹2.42 crore (ex-showroom), it also unveiled AMG A 35 limousine and its new GLA SUV.

Bookings for AMG A 35 limousine and new GLA SUV also opened on Wednesday. AMG A 35 limousine will be launched in June this year, while new GLA will hit the market in October.

The GT 63 S AMG, four-door coupe has a 4-litre engine with outputs ranging from 320 kw (435 hp) to 470 kw (639 hp). The car can hit 0-100 km in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 315 km per hour.

The A-Class Limousine will be priced at about ₹40 lakh, while the all-new GLA will carry a price tag of ₹43 lakh.

"The year 2019 was full of challenges and learnings for the company but was also a year of success as we ended Q4 with the best quarterly sales. With the new range of products, we aim for another year as No.1 luxury car maker in India,” said Martin Schwenk, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

The production version of EQC, an all-electric vehicle and the first EV for India by Mercedes-Benz, will be introduced in April this year.

Mercedes said that for every booking and every month of wait for the A-Class limousine and new GLA, the company would fund the education of children through its collaboration with Laureus Sports for Good foundation in India.