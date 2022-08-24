Mercedes-Benz launches its first luxury electric vehicle

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday launched its first luxury electric vehicle — Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, in Mumbai

Mercedes AMG EQS 53 will be priced above ₹2.5 crore and has a battery capacity of 107.8kWh. The luxury EV will be the first of the three new luxury EVs to be introduced in the Indian market in 2022.

The vehicle has recuperation for efficient energy recovery with recuperation output up to 300 kW. The company has stated that locally assembled EQS580 will also be launched soon.

The EV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds with a battery charge level of at least 75 per cent and can achieve a top screen of 250km/h. With the AMG Dynamic plus package, the maximum output of the car is up to 560 kW (761 hp) in the race start mode.

The luxury vehicle has an onboard charger of 22kW and a power consumption of 23.4-21.1kWh/100km.

Additional features

The first service of the vehicle will be after two years or over 30,000 kms and the service charge package will be priced at ₹1,15,000 and advanced assurance price at ₹2,50,000.

Further, the vehicle has High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filter against airborne pollutants. 99.65 per cent of fine dust, micro particles, and pollen will stay outside the car. The rear axle steering angle of the vehicle is up to 9 degrees.

The luxury car maker will also introduce a seven-seater EQB in along with the new EQS in the next four months.

“We are charting an aggressive EV roadmap for the Indian market and the AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+ is the first all-electric luxury performance saloon, kick-starting our EV offensive. Customers will enjoy a dynamic and emotional driving experience with AMG-specific solutions in the drive system, suspension, brakes and above all, an emotive sound spectrum,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Fast charging network

The carmaker will also be creating fast charging networks for its EVsacross the country with an investment of ₹15 crore with franchise partners.

“We have mapped all major travel routes across India to provide charging facilities. Customers can charge free of cost for the first year. Mercedes-Benz is creating the largest fast charging network across the country with 60 kW super-fast DC chargers and 180 kW ultra-fast DC chargers. Our network will be the largest from any luxury carmaker and will cover 80 per cent of the entire country by the end of this year. We are investing substantially in creating this comprehensive charging network, which customers can exclusively avail round the clock. We are confident these end-to-end solutions will not only strengthen the EV ecosystem of the market but also play a significant role in advancing the tipping point for EV adoption in the segment,” Schwenk added.