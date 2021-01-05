Mercedes-Benz launches ‘Maestro’ edition of S-Class

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has kickstarted 2021 with the launch of the ‘Maestro’ edition of its premium sedan S-Class featuring the company’s ‘Mercedes me connect’ (Mmc) technology.
The ‘Maestro’ offers three new features: Alexa home integration with Mmc, Google home Mmc and Parking Solution POIs in navigation system.
The S-Class Maestro, priced at ₹1.51 crore (ex-showroom, all India) integrates additional features and the latest connected car technology, said a company release.
Its features include magic sky control with panoramic sunroof, and front seats with memory package. Its interiors boast a new high-gloss brown eucalyptus wood trim. The company has also introduced a new paint option — anthracite blue.
“In 2021, one of our key priorities is to introduce the latest in connected car technology, along with the most desirable products and their updates,” said Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.
“Today, we are glad to strengthen our competitive edge in the connected car technology domain by launching three new features with the Mmc, which are deployed OTA (over the air) free of cost to all Mercedes me connect customers in India. With this we ensure that our customers and their Mercedes-Benz vehicles are always updated,” he added.
