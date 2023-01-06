Mercedes-Benz India will dedicate a customer care manager for each top-end vehicle (TEV) customer, for better experience on retail and after-sales services, a top official said on Friday.

Emulating telecom and banking sectors in providing service for top-end customers, Mercedes will have dedicated managers for AMG and Maybach, which are priced over ₹1 crore .

“One of the key areas in 2023 is to improve customer experience significantly – be it in terms of curated events for them or preparing a retail network with professionalising them. We want these top-end customers to really get priority treatment from a relationship manager perspective. So we are coming up with this relationship manager concept in AMG, Maybach customers so that they get dedicated services,” Santosh Iyer, Managing Director &and Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-Benz India told businessline on the sidelines of a launch here.

Skill development

He said the company is engaging with some institutes like IIM-Ahmedabad to ensure the managers are upskilled, better and professionalised so that the high-end customers get a better experience.

“We have also maintained that we will not go with any entry level car or a stripped down version. Our focus is on really luxury customers who are able to afford a Mercedes-Benz, and to them how do we really take care of experience, cost of ownership and overall interaction that we have with these customers,” Iyer said.

Talking about new launches he said the company will launch 10 new products this year including all-new and variants of existing models, and majority of them will carry a price tag of more than ₹1 crore.

“The biggest growth for us in the last year also has come from the TEV segment, where we have grown by 69 per cent, contributing 22 per cent to our total sales,” Iyer said. The company’s TEVs include S-Class Maybach, GLS Maybach, top-end AMGs, S-Class and GLS SUV, (all priced above ₹1 crore, ex-showroom).

The company has achieved its highest-ever sales in 2022 with 15,822 units, 41 per cent up year-on-year compared with 11,242 units in 2021 calendar year. Before this, the company achieved highest-ever sales of 15,538 units in January-December, 2018.

Mercedes-Benz aims at double-digit growth in sales this year too, Iyer added.

New launch

Meanwhile, the company launched AMG E53 4Matic + Cabriolet model priced at ₹1.3 crore (all India ex-showroom). Powered by a 3-litre L6 twin-scroll turbocharger engine, it can produce 520 Nm+250 Nm torque and generates 320+16 kW (435 + 22 HP) and can sprint 0-100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds with a maximum speed of 250 km/h (electronically limited).