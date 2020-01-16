Merck launches mobile primary health, palliative care unit in Kolkata

Merck, a science and technology company, in association with Global Cancer Concern India (GCCI), has launched a mobile primary health, cancer screening and palliative care unit (mobile medical unit) in Kolkata.

Global Cancer Concern India (GCCI) is a not for profit organisation that will manage the mobile medical unit and implement the health programme.

The mobile medical unit will provide primary health services, cancer awareness, cancer screening and palliative care to the economically underprivileged in the slums of Kolkata. The unit will be operational for three years, the company said in a statement.

“Providing access to health is one of the core pillars of our corporate responsibility work. With an increasing incidence of cancer and the limited infrastructure for patient support in the country, it is imperative that we extend our support in this disease area,” Anandram Narasimhan, Managing Director at Merck Specialties said.

“The project aims to create awareness of cancer symptoms, encourage early detection, primary and palliative healthcare for underprivileged cancer patients in Kolkata. We remain committed to the cause of cancer care management with the aim of improving and prolonging patients’ lives,” Narasimhan added.