MG Motor India on Monday reported a 23 per cent dip in retail sales at 4,648 units in March as compared to the same month last year.

The automaker had sold 6,051 units in March 2023.

In FY 2023-24, the carmaker said IT registered around 14 per cent year on year growth in sales over FY 2022-23.

It however did not share figures for the same.

The moderation in automobile industry growth, particularly passenger vehicle sales, evidenced in March, on the back of a delayed festive season and various other factors, should see a gradual positive uptick in the months to come, MG Motor India said in a statement.