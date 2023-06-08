MG Motor India on Thursday said BluSmart, the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) ride-hailing service and EV charging superhub infrastructure operator, has placed an order for 500 units of MG ZS EV.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are happy to join forces with BluSmart on our collective mission towards faster adoption of sustainable mobility. This order of ZS EV SUVs not only demonstrates BluSmart’s confidence in our commitment to electric mobility but also reflects our shared vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem in India.”

The ZS EV comes with the largest-in-segment 50.3kWH advanced technology battery that covers 461 kms (under test conditions) in a single charge and meets the global safety standards.

The motor of ZS EV delivers the power of 176PS and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. The flagship electric SUV comes with a prismatic cell battery which has a high energy density that offers better range and life, the company said.

Commenting on the announcement, Anmol Singh Jaggi, Co-Founder, and CEO, BluSmart, said, “Our partnership with MG Motor India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru. The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility.”

Meanwhile, the company recorded retail sales growth of 25 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to 5,006 units in May 2023 as compared with 4,008 units in the same month last year.