MiDigiworld to scale up skill development

MiDigiworld, a live interactive e-learning platform for upscaling skills and hobbies, is planning to increase its user base in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. The ed-tech platform is planning a partnership with schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

“Currently, schools are able to offer very few skill courses to students on their own but we offer a bouquet of courses for upscaling skills and hobbies. Some schools are looking to use our platform to impart skill-based courses for their students,” said Rajesh Chandan, Founder, MiDigiworld.

“We are already in discussion with Narayana Group of Schools and Ryan Group of Schools, and we are in talks with many other schools as well. In the next two to three months, we will be having a lot of school students on-boarded on our platform,” he added.

Live, interactive courses

Established in September 2020, MiDigiworld offers a bouquet of courses focussed on developing skills and hobbies.

The platform offers live and interactive courses under multiple categories, including music and dance, cooking, health and fitness, lifestyle and hobbies, sports and games, language learning, career development, computer design, and creative arts etc.

“Most of the ed-tech platforms focus on K-12 or test preparation courses but we want to focus on talent and skill building space,” Chandan said.

Future plans

Since inception, the platform has got around 80,000 registrations and 59,000 active users at the end of last month. It also has over 500 teachers on board.

Chandan said that the platform aims to have one million students and 1,500 teachers on-board in the next one year with a special focus on students from tier-2 and 3 cities.

The crowd puller

The platform also has exclusive celebrity sessions such as cooking course with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, exclusive masterclass on football by former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and motivation course by actor and motivational speaker Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.

The course price ranges between ₹299 to ₹999.

“We have already achieved around ₹25 crore in sales in the last six to eight months and we are looking to achieve ₹100 crore in sales in the current fiscal,” Chandan said.