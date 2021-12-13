MiDigiworld to scale up skill development

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
MiDigiworld, a live interactive e-learning platform for upscaling skills and hobbies, is planning to increase its user base in tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. The ed-tech platform is planning a partnership with schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.
“Currently, schools are able to offer very few skill courses to students on their own but we offer a bouquet of courses for upscaling skills and hobbies. Some schools are looking to use our platform to impart skill-based courses for their students,” said Rajesh Chandan, Founder, MiDigiworld.
“We are already in discussion with Narayana Group of Schools and Ryan Group of Schools, and we are in talks with many other schools as well. In the next two to three months, we will be having a lot of school students on-boarded on our platform,” he added.
Established in September 2020, MiDigiworld offers a bouquet of courses focussed on developing skills and hobbies.
The platform offers live and interactive courses under multiple categories, including music and dance, cooking, health and fitness, lifestyle and hobbies, sports and games, language learning, career development, computer design, and creative arts etc.
“Most of the ed-tech platforms focus on K-12 or test preparation courses but we want to focus on talent and skill building space,” Chandan said.
Since inception, the platform has got around 80,000 registrations and 59,000 active users at the end of last month. It also has over 500 teachers on board.
Chandan said that the platform aims to have one million students and 1,500 teachers on-board in the next one year with a special focus on students from tier-2 and 3 cities.
The platform also has exclusive celebrity sessions such as cooking course with celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, exclusive masterclass on football by former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and motivation course by actor and motivational speaker Ashish Vidyarthi, among others.
The course price ranges between ₹299 to ₹999.
“We have already achieved around ₹25 crore in sales in the last six to eight months and we are looking to achieve ₹100 crore in sales in the current fiscal,” Chandan said.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...