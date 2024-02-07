Defence PSU Munitions Indian Limited (MIL) Defence has signed a contract worth $225 million for supply of artillery ammunition to Saudi Arabia through its partner, Nadrah Company.

The order was inked on Tuesday in the presence of Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, MIL CMD Ravi Kant, and Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, Governor of the General Authority of Military Industries, Saudi Arabia during the World Defence Show (WDS) 2024 at Riyadh. The the deal will add to around ₹400 crore worth export orders Pune-based MIL already has in its book of accounts for supplying ammunitions just to the Middle Eastern countries.

The MoS Defence held a meeting with Defence Minister of Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on the sidelines of the WDS to discuss various aspects of the bilateral defence cooperation. “Ajay Bhatt also held talks with the Assistant Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia Dr Khaled Al-Bayari, with whom he discussed ways to further strengthen the long-standing and multi-faceted defence cooperation between the two countries,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Exploring avenues

The discussions centred around exploring avenues for collaboration in areas of mutual interest, including increasing the scope of joint training exercises, technology transfer and exchange of expertise. The MoS, also held a meeting with the Governor of Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali to discuss the way ahead towards collaborating in varied areas of defence production, Research & Development, and niche technologies, the Ministry informed.

The MoD stated that both sides in all discussions shared a deep understanding of the evolving security landscape and resolved to increase bilateral defence cooperation in multifarious sectors while also recognising the mutual benefits of a strong partnership in safeguarding regional security. Bhatt expressed confidence that the India-Saudi Arabia partnership will continue to grow from strength to strength, contributing significantly to regional stability and global security.