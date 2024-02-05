Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has partnered with Munitions India Limited, a Defence Public Sector Enterprise, to develop India’s first indigenously-designed 155 Smart Ammunition to achieve indigenisation in the defence sector.

The objective is to increase the accuracy of 155 mm shell within a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of 10 m. At present, ammunitions developed in India has a CEP of 500 m. Another goal is to increase the lethality at the terminal impact point.

The project

Munitions India is the country biggest manufacturer and market leader engaged in the production, testing, research and development and marketing of a comprehensive range of ammunition and explosives for the Army, Navy, Air force and Paramilitary Forces

G. Rajesh, Faculty, Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, and his team of researchers will be developing the smart ammunition, which has a duration of two years, the release said.