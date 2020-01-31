Millet-based packaged food start-up Slurrp Farm wants kids to eat healthy

Slurrp Farm, a start-up that offers millet-based packaged food products for children, is hoping to widen its consumer base with a strong focus on ‘direct-to-consumer’ channel through its own website. It is also gearing up to raise funds to drive future expansion, while its products have already made their debut on store shelves in the UAE and Singapore.

Founded in 2016, the Gurgaon-based early-stage company aims to revive the use of supergrains such as ragi, jowar and bajra by offering products in the kids’ food segment.

The company offers as many as 20 products, which include the puffed snacks, millet pancake mix, millet dosa mix, cereals, and cookies made with real butter. Meghana Narayan, co-founder, Slurrp Farm, said: “India is battling the twin challenges of malnourishment and obesity in kids. With growing awareness, mothers are increasingly seeking healthier food options that are devoid of preservatives, artificial flavours and colours.”

She added, “We hope to disrupt the children’s food segment by reviving traditional grains and facilitating their return to the centre of the plate. We believe there is a significant potential for us to scale up the brand to widen our reach.”

Currently, Slurrp Farm’s products are available at modern trade stores in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, besides the e-commerce platforms.

“Recently, we began selling through our own website as part of our ‘direct-to-consumer’ strategy. This year, we will also expand the distribution to 15 cities across leading modern retail stores and upscale grocery stores. At the same time, we will go deeper in the existing cities,” said Narayan.

Eyeing UK, US markets

The founders will also be looking at raising funds to support the aggressive expansion and brand-building activities in the Series-A round.

Shauravi Malik, co-founder, Slurrp Farm, said the company aims to raise $5-10 million in a Series A round.

“One of our key goals is to take millets to international markets. We launched in the UAE in 2019. We recently launched our products in stores in Singapore. Our long-term vision is to foray into other new markets such as the UK and the US,” she said.

This month, the company launched its range of organic products, including chia seeds, sprouted ragi cereal, brown rice, millets and oats porridge, organic jaggery, besides banana and nuts products in powder format.

“This new range is a part of our efforts to leverage on the goodness of locally-sourced millets, which were used by our grandmothers, and offer these products in India and other international markets,” Malik added.