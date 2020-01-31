Millet-based packaged food start-up Slurrp Farm wants kids to eat healthy

Bajaj hopes to replicate KTM success story with Triumph
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
Slurrp Farm, a start-up that offers millet-based packaged food products for children, is hoping to widen its consumer base with a strong focus on ‘direct-to-consumer’ channel through its own website. It is also gearing up to raise funds to drive future expansion, while its products have already made their debut on store shelves in the UAE and Singapore.
Founded in 2016, the Gurgaon-based early-stage company aims to revive the use of supergrains such as ragi, jowar and bajra by offering products in the kids’ food segment.
The company offers as many as 20 products, which include the puffed snacks, millet pancake mix, millet dosa mix, cereals, and cookies made with real butter. Meghana Narayan, co-founder, Slurrp Farm, said: “India is battling the twin challenges of malnourishment and obesity in kids. With growing awareness, mothers are increasingly seeking healthier food options that are devoid of preservatives, artificial flavours and colours.”
She added, “We hope to disrupt the children’s food segment by reviving traditional grains and facilitating their return to the centre of the plate. We believe there is a significant potential for us to scale up the brand to widen our reach.”
Currently, Slurrp Farm’s products are available at modern trade stores in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, besides the e-commerce platforms.
“Recently, we began selling through our own website as part of our ‘direct-to-consumer’ strategy. This year, we will also expand the distribution to 15 cities across leading modern retail stores and upscale grocery stores. At the same time, we will go deeper in the existing cities,” said Narayan.
The founders will also be looking at raising funds to support the aggressive expansion and brand-building activities in the Series-A round.
Shauravi Malik, co-founder, Slurrp Farm, said the company aims to raise $5-10 million in a Series A round.
“One of our key goals is to take millets to international markets. We launched in the UAE in 2019. We recently launched our products in stores in Singapore. Our long-term vision is to foray into other new markets such as the UK and the US,” she said.
This month, the company launched its range of organic products, including chia seeds, sprouted ragi cereal, brown rice, millets and oats porridge, organic jaggery, besides banana and nuts products in powder format.
“This new range is a part of our efforts to leverage on the goodness of locally-sourced millets, which were used by our grandmothers, and offer these products in India and other international markets,” Malik added.
The future could see synergies happening with the trio, though these are early days yet
TVS, Bajaj plug into the new narrative
The first truly affordable EV may be the game changer for Tata and the benchmark that competitors will need to ...
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...