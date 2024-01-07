The Deliza brand dark chocolates and Chocofull snack bar launched by Milma is getting an encouraging market response after its introduction in less than two months, with the sales exceeding ₹1 crore.

The company launched Deliza brand in three variants in mid-November 2023, including two Chocofull snack bar variants and a milk chocolate variant, thereby entering into the premium segment. With this launch, the company became the second dairy cooperative federation in the country, after Amul, to launch dark chocolates as part of its ‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ initiative.

Of the three variants, the products available in the market are plain dark chocolate, while the other two are combinations of orange and almonds and raisins and almonds. The products are available in 70g and 35g sizes.

Milma Chairman KS Mani said the overwhelming acceptance to the new products would aid in the market expansion of Milma, in addition to diversifying its dairy products. The dark chocolates from Milma, in the premium chocolate segment, contain more than 50 per cent cocoa, making them enjoyable regardless of age.

Milma has also introduced a Gift Box named ‘Little Moments’, containing an assortment of chocolates.