With mercury soaring high quite early this summer, Milma has ramped up production and supply of its delectable assortment of ice cream, soft drink and health drink brands in the market.

Production units of three regional unions of Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), known by the brand Milma, have stepped up production of a variety of ice cream, milkshakes, soft drinks and other delicacies to meet the increasing seasonal demand.

The brand repositioning exercise launched last year has scaled up the market demand for a wide range of Milma’s products, as also the liquid milk. We have also fine-tuned the supply and marketing of the products to meet the customers’ demand fully, said KS Mani, Chairman, Milma.

The supply of curd, yoghurt, buttermilk, lassi and cheese that help beat the heat has also been scaled up.

The marketing wing of Milma has streamlined its supply chain to ensure that these products reach the directly-run outlets as well as agency stalls to meet the demand fully.

Milma outlets have also been instructed to see that these products are kept in hygienic and properly refrigerated shelves by strictly following the standard protocols set by Milma’s quality control wing.

Milma’s ice creams come in a variety of flavours like vanilla, strawberry, mango, orange, pineapple, besides ball ice cream, kulfi, ice cream naturals and cone ice cream.

The classic delicacies off the Milma shelf include Butter Scotch, Spanish Delight, Fig & Honey, Crunchy Badam, Pista and Chocolate while the premium delights feature ice cream flavours like Jackfruit, Blueberry, Chickoo, Tender coconut, Passion fruit, Fruit &Nut, Spin & Pine and Guava.

Besides buttermilk with ginger and the kitchen staple ‘kattimoru’, Milma’s thirst-quenching drinks also include a lassi in mango, pineapple and vanilla flavours.