Minor landslide affects MRPL’s operations

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has resorted to a safety shutdown of its phase-3 units following a minor landslide in the area.

The company had informed stock exchanges on Monday that the refinery was affected by a minor landslide following the intense rains in Dakshina Kannada district.

MRPL said it has shut down the phase-3 process units of the refinery as a precautionary measure.

Phases 1 and 2 of the refinery complex as well as the product despatch facilities remain unaffected and are operating normally, it said.

M Venkatesh, Managing Director of MRPL, told BusinessLine that a small section of the pipe rack collapsed in the refinery complex leading to structural instability. He said it is a mechanical and process emergency.

Stating that the company has resorted to a safety shutdown of phase-3 units, he said MRPL is now trying to get a solution from Engineers India Ltd (EIL).

“EIL is already at the site and solutions are being worked out. It should not take us long to come back,” he added.