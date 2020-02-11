M&M charts ₹3,000-crore plan to revive South Korean arm SsangYong

End in sight to wind energy’s plight
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is looking at a fund infusion of 450-500 billion Korean Won (₹2,700-3,000 crore) to bring its South Korean subsidiary SsangYong Motor Company back to profitability by 2022. SsangYong had posted its highest ever yearly loss in 2019.
The fund infusion is expected to be done through a combination of equity and bank loans, said Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M.
SYMC posted a consolidated loss of about 320 billion Korean Won during CY2019, which includes an asset write-down of about 57 billion Korean Won. M&M has drafted a three-year plan for the recovery of the ailing SYMC, said Goenka, during a press meet here on Tuesday.
In addition to the fund infusion, M&M plans to embark on material cost reduction to save as much as 80-90 billion Korean Won per year. Efforts to reduce capex without compromising on its product development, and bringing it in synergy with M&M is another focus area. M&M is also seeing how SYMC can engage with its joint venture partner Ford.
The company is also working on developing new overseas markets, including Russia and Vietnam, over the next year or two to boost export volumes. It is also looking at reducing personal cost.
M&M recently reported a 72.76 per cent dip in consolidated net profit in the third quarter of this year. The troubles brewing at SYMC is one of the reasons for the poor performance as M&M had to undertake a one-off impairment amounting to ₹ 554 crore.
In 2019, Ssangyong sold around 1,30,000 units. Goenka said the company is not expecting a significant recovery in volume this year owing to the overall global slowdown beleaguering the auto industry.
Contrary to the company’s expectation that SYMC would breakeven in CY2019, from the second quarter onwards, it started grappling due to a host of factors, said Goenka. The overall slowdown in the auto sector, which brought down both the domestic and export volumes, is one.
Markets such as Iran, Chile, Egypt and some Western European markets had a negative impact on SYMC’s export volumes. The shift in the Korean auto market from diesel to petrol also took a toll on SYMC since it had a fairly large diesel portfolio until then, he said.
The government has finally moved the meter that could push the sector towards viability, says M Ramesh
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...
It’s important to have the right asset allocation mix based on your risk profile and financial objectives
Since our last buy call in April 2019, the stock of gas importer and regasifier Petronet LNG has gained about ...
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
New products, steady input cost and strong demand forecast make the stock attractive
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...