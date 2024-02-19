Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra introduced its Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range with air-conditioning under its small commercial vehicles segment. The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up price ranges between ₹8.49 lakh and ₹11.22 lakh.

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is powered by a m2Di engine and offers diesel and CNG options. The payload capacities span from 1.3-2t and a cargo bed length of up to 3,050 mm.

“With its robust build, impressive payload capacity, and unmatched reliability, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up has become a trusted companion for businesses and individuals alike. The addition of air conditioning in the latest variants emphasises our dedication to our customers’ comfort and convenience, reaffirming our commitment to meeting their needs,” said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

The Ministry of Road Transport has mandated air-conditioning inside the cabin of vehicles of N2 and N3 categories from October 1, 2025. Industry leaders had pointed out that the productivity of the drivers would increase with the installation, but the cost would also increase with the mandate.

