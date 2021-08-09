M&M unveils new brand identity for SUV portfolio

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
As part of its ongoing transformation plan, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has unveiled its new visual identity, including a brand-new logo that will differentiate its SUV portfolio.
The all-new visual identity is in tune with the company’s focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs.
"SUV space is a very competitive space, we had to ask ourselves a year ago, where could we drive differentiation and competitive advantage. For which we needed deeper introspection regarding who we are. We understood that there is a core Mahindra DNA to what we make and in order to chase the SUV market share, we should not try to chase who we are not. Through that we began to explore what is our brand idea- we defined the brand idea as-Explore the Impossible,” explained Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector, M&M Ltd.
The new identity will be communicated through a digital and television campaign. The complete brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team and embodies the willingness to change to suit a new world order.
“An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom,”Jejurikar added.
It will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1,300 customer (sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022. The ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the commercial vehicle products and the farm equipment sector.
